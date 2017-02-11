*Were sure news of DL Hughley defending George Lopez after the Mexican funny man made a joke he made about Latinos not marrying blacks is surprising to some and not surprising to others.

Here’s what Hughley said on his radio show about what his buddy Lopez said:

“If you’re offended by a joke, don’t go see certain people.”

He added:

"If you didn't buy a ticket to the show, shut up nobody cares what you think."





A little note from #theGEDSection: Comedy is not subjected to societal norms…and before you judge my brother @georgelopez you should know what kind of hell he goes through just for doing a tour or hanging out with us.

Hughley also added this on Twitter:

“Calling George Lopez a racist…ask who paid for Richard Pryor’s statue, asked who set up the proceeds when we played for flint”- D.L. — The DL Hughley Show (@DLHughleyRadio) February 8, 2017

As we reported earlier, last weekend, Lopez cussed a black/Latino female audience member out and told her to leave his show in Phoenix.

The incident grew out of him making this joke about blacks and Latinos:

“There are only two rules in the Latino family. Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house.”

For what appear to be obvious reasons (she’s black and Latino), apparently, a woman didn’t appreciate the joke and responded by putting up her middle finger. Lopez responded by referring to the woman as a b*tch and he added:

“Sit your f**king ass down or get the f**k out.”

He didn’t stop there …

“I’m talking, b*tch. You paid to see a show. Sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf*cking place. Sit your f**king ass down or get the f*ck out of here. You have two choices. Shut the f**k up or get the f**k out. I’ll tell you what. I’ll make the choice for you. Get the f**k out of here. I’ll make the choice for you. Bye. Bye. Bye.”

Well, as far as DL Hughley defending Lopez after that, needless to say, social media put in its 2 cents

DL Hughley and his hotep ass all pro black one day but sees nothing wrong with George Lopez attacking a black woman. 👀 — truthspeaker (@drtruthspeaker) February 9, 2017

@tariqnasheed DL Hughley was bucking for George Lopez — Coons Illustrated (@CoonsIllustrate) February 10, 2017

