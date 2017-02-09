*So much for the great negotiator. Donald Trump got a major setback today when a federal appeals court on declined his administration’s urgent request to restore the controversial executive order restricting refugees and travel by immigrants from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

Here’s what the Huffington Post is reporting:

Following a high-stakes court hearing on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit decided to keep President Donald Trump’s order from being enforced, which means one of his signature policy initiatives will remain in limbo as the litigation proceeds before the federal judge in Seattle who temporarily blocked the order’s implementation.

In an early-morning tweet prior to a law enforcement conference Wednesday, Trump appeared to prejudge the 9th Circuit’s outcome and call into question the motivations of the judges who considered his travel ban.

“I don’t ever want to call a court biased, so I won’t call it biased,” Trump said during a gathering of chiefs of police. “And we haven’t had a decision yet. But courts seem to be so political, and it would be so great for a justice system if they would be able to … do what’s right. And that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important.”