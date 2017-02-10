*Pastor Donnie McClurkin is being dragged on Twitter after telling fellow Christians to stop protesting Donald Trump.

“We need to know what our vote really means and how to utilize it. But I don’t want us to get caught up in this protest,” the gospel singer and pastor of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, said on syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. “The protests do nothing but rile [people] up. It causes people’s anger to rise up and it gives us a false sense of involvement.”

McClurkin said, “The true sense of involvement is at the voting booth.”

Campbell, one half of the gospel group Mary Mary, disagreed with McClurkin about protests being meaningless.

“It stops their progress. It makes the police have to respond and they have to spend money, they have to clear the streets and they have to organize,” she said. “So it makes them pay a little more attention…”

McClurkin countered by saying the only money being spent in those situations were taxpayer dollars. While he insisted that he didn’t vote for Trump because of his “lack of policy, misogynistic ideals, [and] racism,” he called on Christians to deal with his presidency with prayer, not protests.

“Now is our time to pray for him. This is the job of the church,” he said. “Let the world protest but the job of the church now is to go into prayer and pray that, number one, he succeeds, because if he fails, we have to deal with the consequences as a nation,” he said before quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14. “America is in a place that it has never been before and the Christian has got to be who God has called us to be.”

Meanwhile, Erica’s sister and fellow Mary Mary singer, Tina Campbell, had her own way of protesting Trump. Citing Ephesians 3:20, Tina took to social media last week with an open letter revealing why she is choosing to publicly show compassion for the president even though she disagrees with him.

“I believe that understanding and compassion is absolutely necessary for the progress of all people. So, although I don’t always understand or agree with Mr. Donald Trump’s politics, perspective, and approach, I believe that the same God that created all of us has deposited greatness inside of him that goes far beyond what many of us have seen and what many of us could imagine,” she wrote on social media. “I believe that God can do exceeding abundantly above all that we can ask or think, according to the power that works in us. I believe that the power that works in us is our ability to love, and unify, and humble ourselves, and forgive, and hope, and pray, and educate ourselves, and apply wisdom and hard work to knowledge.”