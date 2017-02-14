*Drake offered to speak to a suicidal man who was threatening to jump off a bridge in Manchester, England on Saturday morning (Feb. 11), according to Manchester Evening News.

Around 5:40 a.m., hours after his concert at the Manchester Arena, the rapper’s tour bus was caught in a traffic jam caused by blocked off roads as police attempted to talk the man down from the Mancunian Way bridge.

“One officer was approached by a male from a tour van caught up in the traffic congestion, claiming to be part of Drake’s entourage,” Phil Spurgeon, of the City Centre Intergrated Neighbourhood Policing Team, told Manchester Evening News. “He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help. The offer was declined with thanks.”

Cops were eventually able to convince the man not to jump. He was ultimately escorted to hospital for treatment.

Drake is in Europe for the Boy Meets World Tour.