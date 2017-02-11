

*Drake has responded to what appears to be a FAKE NEWS story that has potential deadly consequences … for him.

The world’s best selling recording artist of 2016 has reportedly been threatened by the world’s most feared terrorist group, ISIS, because he allegedly told one of four Muslim girl at his concert to take off her hijab. Actually, for what it’s worth, he didn’t say “hijab,” he said “scarf.”

“I see you four girls right there, I hope you having a good time,” Drake said in a video reportedly shared by Islamic website Izaha.com. “You got on that hot ass scarf right there, you might want to take this off… You don’t need to come out with that sh*t.”

You can see the video at MTO News. And according to the site, ISIS has issued a public threat against the Canadian born rapper/singer/actor as they believe he “disrespects” Islam and/or its customs and traditions.

Meanwhile, an obviously concerned Drake took to Instagram on Friday (02-10-17) to address the (fake?) report. He denied telling the four Muslim girls to take off their “hijabs.”

“I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me.”

“At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans,” he continued, “I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.”

“I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us,” he added.





If this isn’t a perfect example of how fake news can start some real ish, we don’t know what is. We pray nothing comes of it.