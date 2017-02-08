*Drake may have started from the bottom, but the rapper has just been named by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) as the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2016.

The title represents the success of his fourth album, “Views,” which debuted last April and became the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple Music. It also spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while “One Dance,” the album’s second single, was the first song to be played one billion times on Spotify.

Drake also capped last year as the most streamed artist on Spotify, earning a whopping 8.7 billion streams.

“I’m delighted to be able to honor Drake as the IFPI Global Recording Artist 2016,” IFPI chief executive Frances Moore said in a statement. “Drake’s phenomenal success reflects how deeply his unique sound appeals to an enormous global audience.

The Global Top 10 list also included Beyonce, Rihanna, Prince and The Weeknd at Nos. 7 through 10, respectively.

See the full 2016 list below:

1. Drake

2. David Bowie

3. Coldplay

4. Adele

5. Justin Bieber

6. Twenty One Pilots

7. Beyonce

8. Rihanna

9. Prince

10. The Weeknd