*Robert Martinez Gill, the drug dealer whose life sentence for trafficking was commuted by former President Obama, has been arrested again after being busted with a kilo of cocaine.

Gill, 68, served nearly 25 years of his life sentence before Obama set him free, and he’s now back jail after crashing his vehicle while fleeing a drug deal.

During his stint in prison for cocaine and heroin distribution, the former drug dealer petitioned the president for a second chance after his court appeals were unsuccessful. Gill’s prison warden also put in a good word for him, saying: “Robert has reformed and rehabilitated himself and poses no threat to the outside world.”

In a signed notification approving the commutation application in 2015, then-President Obama wrote that Gill deserves a second chance “because you have demonstrated the potential to turn your life around. … Now it is up to you to make the most of this opportunity.”

The San Antonio Express-News noted: “After his release in 2015, he began working as a paralegal for local criminal defense law firm LaHood & Calfas, and he appeared to make the most of it. A Vietnam veteran who succumbed to the world of drugs, he said he sought to reform himself.”

The so-called reformed drug dealer made the most of his freedom by reacquainting himself with the lure of the street life. He’s now back in jail following his arrest last week in San Antonio after crashing his vehicle into another motorist while fleeing from a drug deal. The deal went down after Gill met with his parole officer earlier in the day.

Appearing in court on Friday, a judge ordered Gill held without bond. He has been charged with possession with intent distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.