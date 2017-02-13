*The Trump administration’s Education Department is being mocked more than usual after it attempted to quote famed black sociologist, scholar, civil rights activist and NAACP co-founder W.E.B. DuBois in a tweet on Sunday.
Instead, the quote was credited to W.E.B. “DeBois.”
Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA
— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
As if misspelling DuBois’ name wasn’t enough, the Education Dept. had another typo in its apology tweet, writing “apologizes” instead of “apologies.”
@usedgov bruh. Cmon. pic.twitter.com/INFYrJERIr
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 12, 2017
The department eventually corrected the apology tweet, but it was too late.
Post updated – our deepest apologies for the earlier typo.
— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
One commenter tweeted: “I love that your initial apology for a typo included a typo. We don’t need any further proof that DeVos runs this account,” referring to billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos, who was narrowly confirmed as education secretary last week with a tiebreaker vote by Vice-President Mike Pence.
A spokesperson for the Education Department said Sunday the misspellings had been made by a longtime department employee. He said a new review process was being put in place with additional staff to prevent future tweet errors.