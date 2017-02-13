*The Trump administration’s Education Department is being mocked more than usual after it attempted to quote famed black sociologist, scholar, civil rights activist and NAACP co-founder W.E.B. DuBois in a tweet on Sunday.

Instead, the quote was credited to W.E.B. “DeBois.”

Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

As if misspelling DuBois’ name wasn’t enough, the Education Dept. had another typo in its apology tweet, writing “apologizes” instead of “apologies.”

The department eventually corrected the apology tweet, but it was too late.

Post updated – our deepest apologies for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

One commenter tweeted: “I love that your initial apology for a typo included a typo. We don’t need any further proof that DeVos runs this account,” referring to billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos, who was narrowly confirmed as education secretary last week with a tiebreaker vote by Vice-President Mike Pence.

A spokesperson for the Education Department said Sunday the misspellings had been made by a longtime department employee. He said a new review process was being put in place with additional staff to prevent future tweet errors.