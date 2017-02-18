Jason Isaacs, Dane DeHaan, Mia Goth, and director Gore Verbinski were in New York this week to talk about their new film, “A Cure for Wellness.” I caught up with them at the Crosby Hotel and asked about their process for this particular film. The answers were quite interesting, especially the political jab at egomaniacs.

This is such an intense movie. Was it hard to leave it on set and not take it home with you?

MIA GOTH: I try to bring as much as possible home with me. That’s just the way I work. I like to sleep with it. I like to wake up with it. I like to try and live it as much as possible because I find that the more you bring offset, the less you then have to do on set. One of the reasons Gore is such a terrific director is because he does have the whole story in his head and yet at the same time, he is very confident in himself and what he’s doing to allow his actors freedom on set to explore moments.

JASON ISAACS: Yeah. What Mia is taking home is vulnerability and innocence. I don’t know for you, but for me, not trying to be a cheap political point, but I’m playing a man with a massive ego who tells everyone there are simple answers to their problems in this complicated world they live in. He’s brimming over with confidence and a sense of superiority. I’m not sure that my wife and kids would let me take that home at night. It’s a mask that sadly comes all too easily when I get to the set.

DANE DeHAAN: Yeah, I don’t try to take things home with me nor do I want to. I look at my characters as separate people and I try to find their humanity and then bring that to life. It becomes a really obsessive quest. Inevitably, I think there are some side effects. I think that actors can get a lot of work done in their dreams, but I would prefer not to take it home. This movie, in particular, I was there every day for five months. There was no escaping it

GORE VERBINSKI: The process of these three amazing actors is so different that as a director, you have to respect each person’s process because as much as we have a very specific plan that we’re trying to achieve and it’s completely mapped out, once we get to the moment it’s their job to make it honest. It’s really interesting just hearing you all talk and then seeing in each of you such a different process.

