*Well now, the situation with the White House and African American political leaders is getting real interesting with Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings saying he’s “happy” to sit down with President Trump.

Even though Cummings has no problem meeting with Trump, but he disputes the president’s assertion that he didn’t want to meet up, adding that, after all, Trump “is my president.”

Thursday afternoon Cummings – who serves on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee – spoke with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer who inquired if he would go over to the White House “ASAP” if he were to get a call to meet with Trump.

“Yes, I would,” Cummings replied.

“I’m happy to meet with the president. Keep in mind, this is my president, this is your president for the next four years,” the Maryland lawmaker said. “And I’ve said it many times, Wolf, those things that we can work together on, social security, making sure that people’s children can get into college and be able to afford it, jobs, infrastructure, I’m with him. But where our values clash, that’s a whole ‘nother issue.”

If you missed it, earlier in the day, at a 77 minute long press conference, Trump said Cummings backed out of a meeting on addressing high drug prices, and questioned if it was because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requested it.

Cummings made it known that’s not the case.

“I have no idea why President Trump would make up a story about me like he did today,” Cummings said. “Of course, Sen. Schumer never told me to skip a meeting with the president.”

“I was actually looking forward to meeting with the president about the skyrocketing price of prescription drugs,” he added.

