*(Los Angeles, CA) Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, Miles Berman and Sistaah Gurlfriend Productions, Proudly present a Black History Month celebration with, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” February 10th, 11th, 24th and 25th at 8:00 pm at the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center. Enough Is Enough is an amazing Collection of Short Pieces, written by Award Winning writers, and performed by Talented Actors!

Nina Simone once said, “It is an artist’s duty to reflect the time we live in” and this group of talented writers present works surrounding issues of racism, bringing African Americans together, and Black men dying in the street. Participating are accomplished actors, writers and directors such as Filmmaker Kenny Young, 2017 NAACP Image Award nominee Carl Seaton, Buddy Lewis (winner of 2014 NAACP “Outstanding Comedy Series Award” for Real Husbands of Hollywood) and Monice Mitchell Simms (writer/producer/director of “Carmin’s Choice” and “Rain” for Showtime).

Also appearing is Ken Sagoes, who has written more than 30 film scripts in his career. His scene is taken from a feature film that addresses the relationship of a father and his revolutionary son. The writer and creator of BET’s “Reed Between the Lines” is presenting a work addressing the contradictions of American culture. Actor Michael Whaley (NBC’s Profiler and CSI Miami) will perform a scene with seasoned actor/comedian Geoff Brown. Theirs is a scene about an executive who is picking up the torch and continuing in Martin Luther King’s footstep, by becoming a leader.

“Enough is Enough!” includes artistic insights from a diverse spectrum of artists, such as Frshta Mangal, a young Muslim writer and Dena Diamond, a blind writer whose scene is directed by the talented Nikita Adams. In the spirit of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” the Black National Anthem, “Enough is Enough” is a must see. Writer/Producer Stacey Mclain’s timely message of sisterhood, brotherhood and unity among artists whose voices must be heard. A Q & A discussion will follow the show. Tickets can be purchased at https://bmpac-enoughisenough.eventbrite.com The Barbara Morrison Theater is located at 4305 Degnan Blvd. Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90008. General Admission tickets are $20.00, Groups of 10 or more $15.00 each. The theater is wheelchair accessible and the show does contain some profanity. Concessions available. For media contact: StaceyMcClain@hotmail.com.