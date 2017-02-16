

*Thursday night’s episode of WE tv’s “L.A. Hair” will feature an appearance by Mya, who receives a glamover from stylist Kim Kimble — one of the biggest names in Hollywood when it comes to hair.

Check out our exclusive clip above!

The celebrity hairstylist is responsible for the hairstyles worn by many of Hollywood’s A-list, including Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Shakira. Her clientele also includes the not-so-famous through her successful retail product line and the exclusive Hollywood salon that she runs, Kimble Hair Studio.

“L.A. Hair” centers on Kim’s shop, which is staffed by talented but high-strung stylists. This week’s episode finds Jay & Giorgio still feuding over a weave-wearing incident, and Kim gives them an ultimatum – either makeup or breakup from the Kim Kimble salon! Also, Sheen Magazine wants to profile the Hair Majesty in a huge photoshoot featuring women in power. Celebrity barber Stacey is put to the task when challenged to do a weave, tensions quickly ignite when Kim is asked to style recording artist Mýa and she must bring her best glam squad to style. Super fan MaCray vies for a spot but is ambushed when Tiger throws major shade at his worthiness. With just a few weeks until receiving her Ph.D., Leah is ready to follow her own dreams and runs to Jonathan Antin for help, but Leah is blindsided when Naja and Gocha team up and plot an ambush to get ‘Go-Shady’ back into the Kim Kimble salon!

Tune in “L.A. Hair” Thursday, February 16 at 9PM ET/PT on WE tv.