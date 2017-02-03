“First you watch, then you die,” but that didn’t stop the hundreds of fans that lined up outside of the Regal 14 theater in downtown Los Angeles for the premiere of “Rings.”

The movie comes 15 years after the release of “The Ring,” which grossed $248 million on a $48 million production budget becoming one of the highest grossing horror films of all time.

EURweb associate Kiki Ayers was on the scene of the premiere to talk the cast about their scariest moment on set and and why people should go out and support the film. She asked Alex Roe why people should go see a movie that tells you you’d die after. He explained because people are naturally tempted to do what they aren’t supposed to do.

“I think people always want to do things that they are told not to do,” he said. “Something mysterious about it that makes you want to find out what will happen once you do it.”

Working on the set of a horror movie can be scary and creepy at times. That was definitely the case for Matilda Lutz who stars in the film as Julia. She said she had a lot of weird dreams and nightmares. Her most recent one occurred just 1 day prior to the premiere.

“I was flying from Europe and I watched the first 3 minutes of the movie of the plane crash and I had a nightmare of a plane crash while I flying,” she said. “So I woke up and I miserable.”

Bonnie Morgan who plays Samara essentially is the Ring and she definitely enjoys every moment of it. Her fellow cast mates shed light on how it was working behind the scenes and said she would always come up behind them and scare them when they would least expect it. She said she’s excited the movie is coming back after all this time.

“It’s time to bring Samara to a new generation,” she said. “I don’t think anyone has been properly terrified in a while.”

RINGS is in theaters everywhere today, Friday, February 3. For more information on Rings, make sure to visit the official movie website.