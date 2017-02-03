*(Houston, Texas) – In Collaboration with The Ticket International, former NFL Player Michael Vick will host a Celebrity Day Party the day before to Super Bowl kick-off with special Celebrity Guest Host Marcellus Wiley, ESPN Host & Pro Bowl Defensive End Marcellus Wiley.

Event details include:

SATURDAY | FEBRUARY 4, 2017 | 12PM -7PM | HOUSTON, TX

BELLA RINOVA SALON • 4444 WESTHEIMER RD. • H200



Special Guests and Celebrities confirmed to attend include Celebrity ESPN Host & Pro Bowl Defensive End, Marcellus Wiley, Justin Bethel (Arizona Cardinals), Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins), Eddie George (Heisman Trophy winner), Alan Barber (Philadelphia Eagles), Blake Bell (San Francisco 49ers), Devon Cajuste (Green Bay Packers), Jeremiah George (Dallas Cowboys), Josh Hill (New Orleans Saints), Austin Howard (Oakland Raiders), Cameron Meredith (Chicago Bears), James O’Shaughnessy (Kansas City Chiefs), Matt Slauson (San Diego Chargers), Nick Vigil (Cincinatti Bengals), Zach Vigil (Miami Dolphins), and a host of other athletes, entertainers and media personalities as the RSVPs continue to roll-in. #TheTicketHouston2017

Sponsors include; Ty Ryan Sports Group, The Ticket International, Momentum BMW Southwest, Forza Run Worldwide, Republic National Beverage, Brown-Forman, The Tour of Hope Foundation, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Don Julio Tequila, Ron Zacapa Rum, Tanqueray Gin, Ciroc Vodka, and DoorDash Delightful Delivery.

To purchase tickets or get more information visit www.TheTicketInternational.net or call 1.888.659.0071.

***Special Note***

Media is encouraged to attend and will require a Media Pass. Please contact us to make arrangements. Call for media check-in for the Red Carpet is at 11:30am at the Bella Rinova Salon. Please contact Magan M. Hunt 832.434.7931 or mmhcomm@gmail.com. High-resolution photographs will be available post-event for publication.



source:

MMH International Public Relations

Contact: Magan M. Hunt

mmhcomm@gmail.com