*Whoa! Wow. What a hella game. We’ve always been taught to give the Devil credit for living in Hell. So, having said that, we have to give Tom Brady and the New England Patriots credit for coming back … after being down 21-3 at half time against the Atlanta Falcons and coming all the way back and winning in overtime, 34-28.

But, we have to call it like it is and point the finger at the Falcons for straight up CHOKING in the second half and giving up 25 points and LOSING the game. On the other hand, it sparked crazy response from Twitter and of course Trump had to put his two cents in AFTER he left the viewing party EARLY when it looked like New England was going to lose.

First, let’s see what POTUS had to say:

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

“You know, there’s less pressure on the Patriots because they’ve been there,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly of the Patriots in an interview that ran earlier Sunday.”You know, once you’ve won, and you’ve done it, and they’ve done it, once you’ve done it there’s a lot less pressure,” the President added. “So we’ll see what happens but you know you have to stick up for your friends.”

The bottom line is that he gave up on his team, but now that they’re winners all is well. Look for him to exploit the crap out of the Patriots win in the coming day.

Meanwhile, as we said, Titter came for the Falcons. Here’s a taste:

AND THE FALCONS WIN THE SUPERBOWL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yqcL41DoMp — CAM (@Brep317) February 6, 2017

The Falcons could’ve Won the Superbowl if they didn’t lose🤔 pic.twitter.com/RXZUZ5spsJ — Dom Gigli™ (@DomCena) February 6, 2017

Even though the Falcons have no one to blame but themselves for losing, it appears they have some apologists, or should say, conspiracy theorists in the fan base and they’ve concluded the team lost b ecause … are you ready, Bow Wow tweeted about the game at halftime and jinxed the team. Yep, that actually happened.