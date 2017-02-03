*This morning Hulu released a 30-second teaser for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” co-starring former “Orange is the New Black” standout Samira Wiley.

The streaming service shelled out $5 million to run the ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday, marking Hulu’s first ever Super Bowl spot for an original series.

Based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, the series is set in a world where women are rounded up, enslaved and impregnated by male-run Christian groups who use the bible to justify their horrific behavior.

Wiley and Elisabeth Moss star as best friends who have been captured by one of these radical Christian groups, but have no intention of staying captured.

The ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Watch it first, below: