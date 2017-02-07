*Drake was performing in London on Sunday when he decided to let out his frustration with President Trump.

Drizzy never said the man’s name, but it’s quite obvious the rapper is speaking about that orange man in the White House. He spoke about “people trying to tear us apart,” and “make us turn against each other.”

He also praised the different cultures represented in his own audience. “You’ll see people from all races and all places,” stressed Drake before delivering some choice words to wrap up the message.

The Canadian emcee told his London audience Sunday:

For some reason, in my room, they got the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up and see all this bullshit going in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other. So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people singing songs. My proudest moment — if you take a look around at this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places. And all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music! And I just want you to understand, if you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherf**king mind. It’s on us to keep this s**t together. F**k that man.

Watch below: