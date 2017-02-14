*If new reports are true, one of the most sought after fights in a long while may become a reality.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA brawler Conor McGregor have been trash talking for weeks over who would win if they ever faced each other in a ring. According to a report in the Irish Sun, both sides have reached an agreement to settle the matter once and for all in Las Vegas.

The Sun reported that McGregor will meet with Mayweather in Vegas this week to iron out the details. A source stated that the two “have both settled on their respective fees.”

The Sun’s source added: “The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third-party holdup, but all the details have been agreed on.”

That “third party” is likely UFC President Dana White, whose company has McGregor under contract. White has said that all negotiations for a potential Mayweather-McGregor fight would have to go through him.

Last month during an interview on ESPN’s “First Take,” Mayweather said the only opponent that could bring him out of retirement is McGregor.

Mayweather, 39, retired 49-0 as a boxer with 26 knockouts. He won his last fight via unanimous decision over Andre Berto on Sept. 12, 2015.

McGregor, 28, has a 21-3 MMA record and is currently the biggest pay-per-view draw in the sport, thanks partially to his success and his brazen approach to trash talking.