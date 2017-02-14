*Los Angeles, CA – Everlasting Entertainment is proud to share the news!

Many of you remember the now very grown up, UCLA graduate and newlywed actress, Rae’Ven Kelly as Samuel L. Jackson’s daughter in “A Time to Kill” and Lil’ Tina Turner (Anna Mae) in “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”

Well, she has Created a Black History inspired TV Drama, “FLY” with a soon to be named Multi-Award Winning Executive Producer onboard (with verbal agreement) and starring Tatyana Ali, Ella Joyce, Glynn Turman, Karyn Parsons, and to recur – TV Icon Marla Gibbs.

On the Successful heels of “Hidden Figures” comes “FLY” a Modern TV Drama Inspired by the First All African-American Female Flight Crew created by Actress Rae’Ven Kelly, with Tatyana Ali & Kelly leading an All-Star Cast

Inspired by the real life situation of the First All African-American Females to crew a commercial flight, FLY chronicles the professional, family, and love lives of 4 young black women in 2009 living in Atlanta.

As the foursome navigate their tumultuous personal lives while working for a commercial airline, they shatter the glass ceiling of racial stereotypes and redefine what it means to be a woman in the not so friendly skies.

Tatyana Ali leads an AllStar cast that includes show creator, Rae’Ven Kelly, Ella Joyce, Glynn Turman, Gary Le’Roi Gray, Angela E. Gibbs, Ashley Monique Clark, and to recur TV Icon Marla Gibbs. The show will reunite Ali with her former Fresh Prince co-star, Karyn Parsons, who will recur. The pilot will feature cameos from all four original crew members: Captain Rachelle Kerr, First Officer Stephanie Brown-Grant, and Flight Attendants Robin Rogers & Diana Galloway who literally flew into Black/Women’s history on Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday in Black History Month, February 12, 2009.

The series creator, Rae’Ven Kelly, is a newcomer to the writer’s room, but is a longtime veteran of the large and small screen. Kelly grew up in the industry as an award-winning actress & has been honored multiple times by The Hollywood Reporter for her work. Some of her most memorable roles include: portraying Samuel L. Jackson’s raped Daughter in Warner Bros’ hit movie – A Time to Kill directed by Joel Schumacher, Young Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to do With it? with Angela Bassett & Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg’s daughter in Rob Reiner’s Ghosts of Mississippi with Alec Baldwin, and as the best friend of Grammy Award winner LeToya Luckett in the Warner Brother’s Spiritual Film Preacher’s Kid. Her TV Credits include: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hannah Montana, ER, Touched By An Angel, Living Single, Roseanne, NBC’s Golden Globe Winning Drama I’ll Fly Away, & a host of others.

Kelly’s production company, Everlasting Entertainment, has been developing the series and is fielding offers from select networks.

Everlasting Entertainment’s team includes: Sean Dinwoodie, Gary Le’Roi Gray, Carolyn McDonald, Eja Wong, Cinthia Becks, and Sonali Perera Bridges. Rae’Ven Kelly (CEO of Everlasting Entertainment) is represented by Paul Weitzman at Abrams Artists Agency and Pierce Law Group in Beverly Hills.

