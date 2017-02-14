

*In honor of Black History Month, 21st Century Fox and AMC Theatres are teaming to provide free screenings of the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures” across the country.

The historical drama — sharing the untold stories of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, three African-American women who were vital in launching astronaut John Glenn into space in 1962 — will screen on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York City, Detroit, Dallas, Oakland, St. Louis and Charlotte.

Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and can be reserved at https://www.amctheatres.com/hidden-figures-group.

Also, 21st Century Fox and AMC Theatres are inviting school and community groups and non-profit organizations to apply for additional special screenings to be held in their towns. Groups can apply at http://21.cf/HiddenFigures for consideration. The application deadline is February 28, 2017 and winners will be notified in March 2017.

“As we celebrate Black History Month and look ahead to Women’s History Month in March, this story of empowerment and perseverance is more relevant than ever. We at 21CF were inspired by the grassroots movement to bring this film to audiences that wouldn’t otherwise be able to see it – audiences that might include future innovators and barrier-breakers – and we wanted to support and extend that movement,” said Liba Rubenstein, 21st Century Fox’s Senior Vice President of Social Impact.

“The storytelling and message that ‘Hidden Figures’ carries is endearing and inspiring, and based on the remarkable community support this movie has received, we have witnessed first-hand the powerful impact it is having on audiences,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP and Chief Content & Programming Officer, AMC. “We’re honored to partner with Fox to help further the reach of this message to moviegoers across the country.”

21st Century Fox also recently completed “The Search for Hidden Figures” contest to uncover the next generation of female leaders in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). More than $200,000 in scholarships and awards were distributed. More information on the contest is available at www.searchforhiddenfigures.com.