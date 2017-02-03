*Frank Ocean‘s father this week sued his Grammy award-winning son for $14.5 million, claiming the singer labeled him a homophobe in a social media post.

According to the suit filed Thursday in California federal court, Calvin Cooksey, of New Mexico, has accused his son of libel after the comments were made on the singer’s Tumblr page last year.

“I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f—-t as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” the R&B star wrote on June 21, 2016, shortly after the Orlando nightclub massacre. “That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

Cooksey, who is representing himself, claims his “future financial opportunities in the film and music industries” were ruined by his son’s post, which was liked and reblogged more than 45,000 times.

This isn’t Cooksey first time filing a multi-million dollar libel suit. According to TMZ, the self-described singer, writer and inventor once sued Russell Simmons for $142 million after the mogul called him a deadbeat dad.