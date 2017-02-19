*Georgia rapper Future is proving he can be as “ruthless” as anybody out there with his new track called “Rent Money.” On the song, Future is allegedly taking taunting NBA great Scottie Pippen over his wife, Larsa.

The scandalous song reportedly references rumors that the rapper and Larsa had a hook up or two after the couple announced their plans to divorce.

Here’s what Future is rhyming:

“I make blogs with ya b*tch cause I’m ruthless.”

On another part of the track, Future is allegedly rhyming about Pippen’s basketball career.

“I just slam dunked ya bitch hall of fame.”

Damn, that’s pretty ruthless of Future to go there like that. In any event, according to theJasmineBrand, neither Pippen, Larsa nor Future have yet commented.

In other hip hop news, Fat Joe and Remy Ma stopped by Hot 97 to hang with Ebro and Rosenberg. Among the topics on the table were the Grammys, Nicki Minaj, and some Jay Z.

Apparently, Fat Joe received a call from Nas and Jay after getting his Grammy nomination, congratulating him on holding it down for the 90’s golden era, according to hotnewhiphop.com.

Check out the full interview below. And if you wanna know Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s album Plata O Plomo sounds, you can stream it here.

