Alrighty then! Check out Gabourey “Gabby” Sidibe and her new look.

Sidibe, 33, who came to fame as the star of 2009’s “Precious” took to social media (Instagram) to proudly show off her weight loss and man can you tell the difference.

“I used to hate mirror selfies. Now I do them every day. I’m just too black and fine! I can’t help it!” she candidly captioned the image.

Not only does she know she’s looking real cute these days, her fans are also on the same page with her. Check out some of the comments:

“Yes you are, get it boo!” one user wrote.

“You look f–king amazing babe! Kill it per usual!” another agreed.

And there was this:

“Beautiful! I must say, your dress is just perfect!”

Sidibe, despite her infamous girth, has found steady work in Hollywood, something a lot of folks said would be a challenge for her because of her weight and quite frankly her dark skin.

Obviously she didn’t let any of the negative talk stop her from doing her thing, but the weight issue is something that’s been bothering her and she first opened up to Oprah Winfrey in 2009 about her weight struggle and body confidence.

“My first diet started when I was six-years-old. I’ve never been a small girl,” she revealed. “One day, I had to sit down with myself and decided that I loved myself no matter what my body looked like and what other people thought about my body. I got tired of feeling bad all the time. I got tired of hating myself.”

She also shared her advice for younger girls when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” in September, when a fan called in and explained how her daughter was being bullied at her junior high school.

“Junior high school is a battlefield. Get her in a class or something. Have her find something that she loves about herself. As long as she builds herself and she finds her own self-love, no matter what anybody says about her, it’ll hit her and fall off her,” the actress shared. “Junior high school sucked for me. High school sucked for me. I didn’t get good with myself until I was like, 25 years old. Tell her to hold strong. Tell her to hold on, but it’ll be worth it, honestly.”