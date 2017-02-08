*Gabrielle Union just issued a takedown via Twitter for those self-righteous Trumpsters who have a problem with New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett saying he will not visit Donald Trump’s White House.

Her message is particularly pointed at those who conveniently forgot that Patriots QB Tom Brady snubbed President Obama when the team visited the White House in January 2015.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress took to her Twitter account overnight and went in on one Trump supporter with this pointed reminder:

“You do know Tom Brady skipped it when Pres. Obama was in the White House, right? Or is it only a problem w/ Martellus?”

Oops! Hmm, no answer for that one, huh? We thought so.

If you missed it, here’s what Bennett himself had to say about not going to the White House:

“I’m not going to go,” he said in a postgame interview, following the Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The team overcame a 25-point deficit, the largest in Super Bowl history. It was also the first time the big game had run into overtime.

Asked why, Bennett responded, “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

Later, his teammate, Pats safety Devin McCourty, followed suit Monday, saying that he too will skip the meeting whenever the team visits.

McCourty stated he’s not going because he doesn’t “feel accepted in the White House.”

“With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t,” McCourty told Time in a text message.

Black sports figures not going to the White House is nothing new. We remember when Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive player James Harrison refused to go in 2009.