*The Game struck a plea deal that will allow him to avoid jail time for punching an off-duty LAPD officer during a pickup basketball game, reports TMZ.

The rapper was sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal threats.

He was also ordered to complete 120 days of community service, 26 anger management classes and 180 days jail time, which was suspended.

He’ll have to stay out of trouble for three years, or the 180-day sentence will come into play.

The Game punched off-duty officer Onyebuchi Awaji during the March 2015 pickup basketball game at a Los Angeles gym.

Watch below: