*Gary Owen is one of the few White comedians to crossover to Black audiences, and he certainly loves his connection to the culture…. and his audience seems to adore him as well. The love and support go back two decades, and last February, Owen got some serious attention when he was traded in a social media racial draft for Stacey Dash following her ignorant comments that Black History Month and BET should be abolished.

“We have to make up our minds. Either we want to have segregation or integration. And if we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards where you’re only awarded if you’re black. If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It’s a double standard,” Dash said. It’s worth noting that Fox News no longer needs her to make disparaging remarks against the black community, so they fired her as part of Celebrity-elect Trump’s “Make America White Again” propaganda.

Owen clearly hasn’t forgotten about Dash’s remarks because he credits it for his successful 2016. And in honor of Black History Month this year, Owen–whose wife of nearly 20 years is Black–sent out a hilarious message to his fans on Facebook.

“I just want to wish everyone a happy Black History Month. A year ago at this time I got traded for Stacey Dash and it’s been awesome here,” the comedian joked, mentioning his TV show on BET. His reality show follows the antics of his culturally blended family.

Owen said to celebrate Black History Month, he’s going to “watch all of Denzel Washington and Wesley Snipes’ movies.” He also said he may listen to Kodak Black and Blackstreet, but he won’t be playing Drake or Eminem this month because Drake is biracial and Eminem is White.

Ha!

Watch Gary Owen’s Black History Month message below: