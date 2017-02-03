*Nicki Minaj is calling on the Barbz to get #GiuseppeWhatsGood? trending after her attempts to reach Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti, after he used her name for a recent sneaker collection, were outright rejected.

The newest version of Giuseppe’s Nicki sneaker retails for $675, and comes in several color options. They’re being promoted as a “pink python-printed leather low-top sneaker,” the rapper’s signature color.

Previously, the designer released collaborations with other artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Zayn, but allegedly denied Nicki’s collaboration requests. “Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call,” Minaj tweeted.

And that’s tip of the iceberg.

Nicki tweet-ranted the whole story on Friday:

This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it’s ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won’t take our call. Lol. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just go on google, you’ll see all the different pairs he’s named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain’t worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won’t b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Take the poll. Should Giuseppe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Don’t care about the money. It’s just the disrespect. You’re not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017