Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

*Nicki Minaj is calling on the Barbz to get #GiuseppeWhatsGood? trending after her attempts to reach Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti, after he used her name for a recent sneaker collection, were outright rejected.

The newest version of Giuseppe’s Nicki sneaker retails for $675, and comes in several color options. They’re being promoted as a “pink python-printed leather low-top sneaker,” the rapper’s signature color.

Nicki Pink Python-Printed Giuseppe Zanotti Low-Top Sneaker

Nicki Pink Python-Printed Giuseppe Zanotti Low-Top Sneaker

Previously, the designer released collaborations with other artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Zayn, but allegedly denied Nicki’s collaboration requests. “Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call,” Minaj tweeted.

And that’s tip of the iceberg.

Nicki tweet-ranted the whole story on Friday:





Previous ArticleBobby Shmurda's Prison Sentence Extended After Accepting Plea Deal in Shank Case
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind