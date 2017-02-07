(ATLANTA, GA) – On Friday (02-03-17), the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) hosted a press preview of the highly-anticipated second season of “Greenleaf” during the annual aTVfest in Atlanta.

Attendees arrived at the Four Seasons Atlanta and were treated to a buffet lunch followed by a sizzle reel screening and a Q&A with cast members Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Merle Dandridge, Deborah Joy Winans, Tye White, GregAlan Williams, Kim Hawthorne, series writer Erica Anderson and creator/executive producer Craig Wright.

The new season of #Greenleaf premieres Wed, March 15 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.