*Oprah Winfrey Network/OWN has debuted the season two trailer for its acclaimed original drama series “Greenleaf” from Lionsgate, Emmy-nominated creator/executive producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”) and executive producers Clement Virgo(“The Book of Negroes”) and Oprah Winfrey.

“Greenleaf” premiered last June as the #1 series debut in OWN history and was 2016’s #1 new cable series for women, averaging over three million viewers in Live+3 in its first season.

In the series’ second season, the Greenleaf family tree will split at the root as Jacob (Lamman Rucker, “Why Did I Get Married?”) ventures off to begin his new career with long-time rival church Triumph Ministries, breaking faith with his father, Bishop James Greenleaf (Emmy-winner Keith David, “Community”) while his mother, Lady Mae Greenleaf (Golden Globe nominee and Emmy-winner Lynn Whitfield, “The Josephine Baker Story”), struggles with Jacob’s decision to abandon the family. Meanwhile, after exposing her Uncle Mac’s (GregAlan Williams, “The Accountant”) crimes, but failing to bring him to justice, Grace “Gigi” Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge, “The Night Shift”) finds herself intrigued with someone new, Darius Nash (guest star Rick Fox, “Dope”), a local journalist who’s been closely following the ongoing threats plaguing the Greenleaf empire. Oprah Winfrey (“Selma”) also returns in her guest starring role as Mavis McCready, the sister of Lady Mae Greenleaf and a close confidante to Grace Greenleaf.

About “Greenleaf”

OWN’s popular original drama series “Greenleaf,” from award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”) and executive producers Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes”) and Oprah Winfrey (“Selma”), takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright and Clement Virgo. The series stars include Merle Dandridge (“The Night Shift”), Lynn Whitfield (“The Josephine Baker Story”) and Keith David (“Community”), Lamman Rucker (“Why Did I Get Married?”), Deborah Joy Winans (“Whitney”), Kim Hawthorne (“Switched at Birth”), Tye White (“The People Vs. O.J. Simpson”), GregAlan Williams (“The Accountant”), Desiree Ross (“Falling Skies”), and Lovie Simone. “Greenleaf” is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City.

Viewers can catch up on the show’s complete first season on Netflix beginning March 9 and OWN will air a “Greenleaf” season one marathon with all 13 episodes back-to-back on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 10 a.m. ET/PT.

