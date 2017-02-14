*Halle Berry has opened up about the pain of enduring three failed marriages.

The actress, 50, participated in a Q&A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday where she got candid about her roller coaster love life, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” the actress admitted.

Berry has two children from previous relationships — 3-year-old Maceo with latest ex-husband Olivier Martinez and 8-year-old Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. The actress was also previously married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and David Justice from 1992 to 1997. Her marriage to Martinez was finalized in December.

Dealing with these breakups have left Berry feeling disheartened. She said that women “go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid.” But the actress no longer believes in the fairytale love, saying she’s “anti-fairytales today.”

“But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish,” she added.

“Right now, being mom is my most important job and I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important,” the Oscar winner said. “I say lots of things, but I think what’s more important is that my children watch what I do. I’m more mindful of how I live my life and what they see me do.”