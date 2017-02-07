*Suddenly, there’s another option for the upcoming $20 bill with Harriet Tubman’s image.

A newly-discovered photo has surfaced showing a much younger version of the woman who was born a slave, escaped, and then led hundreds of enslaved African Americans to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

The above picture was discovered by historian Kate Clifford Larson, who saw the image in a photo album once owned by Tubman’s friend and fellow abolitionist Emily Howland. Larson told the Citizen, an Alabama paper, that the picture “surprised me, and I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

Larson estimates Tubman’s age in the photo to be between 43 and 46 years old.

“What’s remarkable about this photograph is that she’s so proud and dignified and beautiful,” Larson said. “She looks so young. This is the vibrant young Tubman just coming off her work during the Civil War. She’s building her life with her family in Auburn.”

The photo will be auctioned at the Swann Galleries in New York City on March 30.