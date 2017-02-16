*Whew! Videos like the one below (scroll down) which shows a young woman, Kourtney Jorge, and her ex-boyfriend, Leonard Long III, talking through problems of infidelity make some of us happy that we are not currently in a relationship.

I mean really, who needs the hassle? But the fact that the video has Twitter buzzing (it immediately went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets almost immediately) also reveals our innate attraction to other peoples’ drama.

The hashtag #Hurtbae is now official.

The six-minute-44-second video titled, Why They Cheated: Two Exes Confront Each Other About Infidelity, was done for the website, The Scene, and while the ex-boyfriend remains composed and shows no sense of remorse, the woman is, of course, just the opposite:

…emotional and pitiful looking throughout.

The two are sitting opposite each other as the words on the screen bring the words being spoken in confession by the male read:

“I did everything.”

The woman, obviously a glutton for punishment asks for further clarification, “Like what?”

“I had sex with other girls. I did everything.”

