*Director Theodore Melfi says he had to whitewash a couple of scenes in the Oscar-nominated movie “Hidden Figures” because it’s not fair to depict ALL the white characters and the white establishment as wicked racist, even though history says otherwise.

When interviewed by Vice, Melfi defended his decision to add a white savior into the story… because every black person needs a white savior, right?

“There needs to be white people who do the right thing,” he said. There needs to be Black people who do the right thing and someone does the right thing. And so who cares who does the right thing, as long as the right thing is achieved?”

READ RELATED STORY: Matt Barnes Reportedly Surrenders to NYPD in Nightclub Incident

The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe as the Black female mathematicians who helped the U.S. win the 1960s space race. In one scene, Henson as Katherine Johnson gets soaked in the rain when she runs across NASA’s campus to use the only “colored” restroom available at Langley Research Center. When her boss, Kevin Coster’s Al Harrison, learns this, he rushes to the restroom with a crowbar in hand and uses it to hack off the “Colored Ladies Room.”

“No more colored restrooms,” he said. “No more white restrooms. Just plain ole toilets. Go whereever you damn well please. … Here at NASA, we all pee the same color.”

Margot Lee Shetterly, who wrote the book upon which the film is based, revealed Johnson “refused to so much as enter the Colored bathrooms.”

The 98-year-old physicist confirmed the real story to Vice, saying. “I just went on in the white one,” she said.

Another fictional scene shows Johnson not being allowed in the control room to deliver her final calculations for John Glenn’s launch until Harrison brought her in to announce the results together.

Johnson told Vice that in truth, she wasn’t allowed to enter mission control and was at her desk when the launch occurred. According to the book, she “sat tight in the office, watching the transmission on a television.”