*NEW YORK, NY – The Original and Official Hip Hop Hall of Fame Awards TV Show returns to New York City on Thursday May 25, 2017 for its 20th Anniversary Induction Ceremony & Concert at the United Palace Theater.

The show will be taped live for national television broadcast at a later date. The pre-show red carpet and week of activity events will be made available via a paid live stream broadcast online at http://hiphophalloffame.org.

The Hip Hop Hall of Fame Awards TV Show first premiered in national syndication and on the BET Cable Network in the 1990s.

Veteran TV Producer Matt Smith from Rap City, and BET Gospel is set to produce this year’s show, and he will be joined by former Bad Boy Hitmen Music Producer, now LIU Music Professor Tony Dofat who will serve as Music Director. The show will be Executive Produced by show Creator and Founder of Hip Hall of Fame Museum JT Thompson, working along side Co-Producers Kenny ‘DJ Lord Yoda X’ Syder, and Jeffrey ‘Big Jeff’ Boyd who are all actively engaging celebrity talent.

All Hip Hop Hall of Fame Inductees will be enshrined inside the Hip Hop Hall of Fame + Museum Mega-Entertainment & Educational Complex coming to New York City in Manhattan. This year’s ‘Institutional Inductees’ include the iconic actor and activist Harry Belafonte and his movie BeatStreet, Sal Abbatiello and the Disco Fever iconic groundbreaking venue in the Bronx, Sylvia Robinson and Sugar Hill Records, Bobby Robinson’s Enjoy Records, and Harlem’s Mike & Dave Records, and Born in the Bronx Photographer Joe Conzo.

The Presenters, Performers, and Hall of Fame Inductee Names of Recording Artists, Groups, and Contributors rounding out this year’s ‘Hall of Fame Class’ will be announced on March 2nd. “Make no mistake about it, The Hip Hop Hall of Fame is the standard, and this year’s 20th Anniversary Induction Ceremony is going to give Hip Hop Music & Culture it’s place of prominience like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or any other Hall of Fame in the World. Hip Hop has its own place in history, and does not need to be validated by any other Hall of Fame but its own’, stated show creator and Hip Hop Hall of Fame + Museum founder/chairman JT Thompson.

Past Inductees include DJ Kool Herc, Grandmaster Flash, Run DMC & Jam Master Jay, Chiefrocker Busy Bee, Mr. Magic, DJ Red Alert, The Sequence, The Sugar Hill Gang, The Mercedes Ladies, The Treachorous Three, DJ Hollywood, Photographer Ernie Pianicolli, Eazy E, Graffitti Artists Cornbread & Stay High, Uncle Ralph McDaniels and Video Music Box, The N… Twins the Original B-Boys, The Movie WildStyle by Charlie Ahearn, and more. ‘It is an honor to make history again as we celebrate those who have come before us to create this National and International music & cultural phenomenon known as hip hop’ stated co-producer Kenny ‘DJ Lord Yoda X’ Syder.

Producers have reached out to potential TV & Cable Broadcast partners and Streaming Networks seeking multi-year Television deals. They are also courting potential Official Sponsors, Product & Service Brand Promotional Advertiser Partners to propel the Awards Show to the next level.

The future sees ‘Hip Hop Hall of Fame Co-Branded’ Content Programming Networks, Films, and Live Music Events currently in development reaching tens of millions of viewers in America and around the World as Classic Hip Hop Music & Culture History is in demand.

Hip Hop Fans and Global Community can follow the Hip Hop Hall of Fame at http://hiphophalloffame.org (in Beta), http://facebook.com/hiphophalloffame , http://facebook.com/hiphophalloffameawards , http://twitter.com/hiphophof , http://instagram.com/hiphophalloffametv .

For more information on Celebrity participation, Media & Press inquiries, and Sponsorship & Partnership opportunities contact JT Thompson, Matt Smith, DJ Lord Yoda X, or Jeffrey Boyd at [email protected]m.

source:

JT Thompson

[email protected]