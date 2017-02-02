*In what will likely be the most-watched Grammy Awards telecast in history, producers have announced that Beyonce will indeed perform at the ceremony on Feb. 12, reports E! News.

The confirmation comes just 24 hours after the singer took to Instagram to reveal a baby bump carrying twins. Soon after, the Internet began speculating on whether she would perform in her condition. According to “Entertainment Tonight,” she was spotted today (Feb. 2) rehearsing for the Grammys with her dancers in Los Angeles.

Bey’s nine nominations for her hit visual album “Lemonade” leads the pack this year, setting up a showdown with her stiffest competition, Adele, for her album, “25.” She builds on her lead as the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, with a mind-blowing 62 nominations so far.

‘Yonce is also the only artist to ever be nominated in four different genres.

The last time she performed at the Grammys was in 2015, when she belted the gospel standard “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” as part of a musical salute to the movie “Selma.”