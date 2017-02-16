*Twitter was left in shambles last night after an emotional video of a woman confronting her ex-boyfriend about why he cheated went viral under the hashtag #HurtBae.

In the nearly 7-minute video at TheScene.com, Kourtney Jorge and Leonard sit across from each other and calmly discuss what tore their relationship apart – his infidelity.

Watch below:

#HurtBae became a #1 trending topic Wednesday evening, with folks expressing everything from sympathy with Jorge’s tearful expression of pain, to anger over her putting up with Leonard’s shenanigans for so long, to disbelief over his perceived lack of empathy.

Jorge responded this morning (Feb 16) to the sudden onslaught of attention via Instagram, writing, ” I wanted to thank you all soooo much for your support. This entire experience has been incredibly overwhelming – I never thought the video would receive this type of response.”

Jorge also addressed a PayPal page that she appeared to have set up last night to capitalize on the attention. The page requested donations for her to set up a YouTube channel. Jorge wrote in her IG caption that the Twitter account linked to that PayPal donation request is fake.

Leonard hasn’t commented about the video yet. Amid all of the trending last night, he did, however, set his Twitter account to private.

The Scene is a website that “gives you a front row seat to the worlds of fashion, food, culture, comedy, and more. Featuring the best original videos from more than 30 beloved brands, The Scene immerses you in stories that shape our culture, move our emotions, and give you a thing or three to share with your friends.”