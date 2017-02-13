*Hollywood heart-throb Idris Elba may be ready to quit Hollywood so that he can pursue his lifelong dream of being a professional fighter. The British actor recently admitted that he switching gears in his career and looking to participate in more kickboxing matches.

Elba made headlines for his fight back in October when he won against his opponent at York Hall. Madonna was one of many celebrities who showed up to support him in the ring. Idris says he is using kickboxing as a way to stay grounded from all of the Hollywood hype.

READ RELATED STORY: Bobby Shmurda’s Prison Sentence Extended After Accepting Plea Deal in Shank Case

He even told Britain’s Closer Magazine, “I try not to watch my own stuff or read what’s said about me. It helps me to stay grounded. I concentrate on things like my music and DJ-ing; things like that have nothing to do with acting. Celebrity culture can damage your psyche; if you believe what’s said about you, you’re floating on Cloud 9, which isn’t real. I’m no different to anybody else; I just happen to be in the public eye.”

Elba is reportedly spending more time at gyms in and around London than on production sets, reports CelebrityLaundry.com. There are even reports that he’s transforming himself into a kickboxer for a new TV documentary called, “Idris Elba: Fighter.”

Meanwhile, Elba’s highly anticipated “The Dark Tower” fantasy horror is set to be released on July 28, 2017. The film is directed and co-written by Nikolaj Arcel, based on the series of novels of the same name by Stephen King. The film is a quasi-sequel to the “The Dark Tower” book series, following the ending of “The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower.”

Idris is set to play a frontiersman knight whose primary weapon is not a sword but a pair of revolvers. On the choice of Elba, Arcel stated, “For me, it just clicked. He’s such a formidable man.”