*“Insecure” star and creator Issa Rae will receive the first-ever New Voice Award at this month’s Final Draft Awards, organizers announced on Thursday.

Final Draft president Scott McMenamin said in a statement: “It’s exciting to recognize one of the brightest rising stars in the industry with our inaugural New Voice Award. Issa Rae is an undeniably inspiring new voice who is breaking ground with her YouTube content and HBO series Insecure.”

Veteran screenwriting guru Robert McKee will be the Hall of Fame honoree at the ceremony, to be held on February 23 at the Paramount Theatre on the Paramount Pictures Studios lot.

The ceremony will be hosted for the third consecutive year by comedy writers Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant.