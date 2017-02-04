*Media insiders are buzzing that Andy Lack — chairman of NBC News and MSNBC — wants NBC to become “the next Fox News” after he poached cable stars Greta Van Susteren and Megyn Kelly from the network.

“He believes he’s building MSNBC and NBC into the next Fox. It seems the network wants to take a more conservative tone,” a source said.

Kelly was hired at NBC without and Page Six revealed she would be taking over the “9 a.m. or 10 a.m. hour” of “Today” in September. She’s reportedly getting paid about $12 million a year for the gig, which includes a Sunday talk show.

A source told EUR/Electronic Urban exclusively that Kelly took a hefty pay cut to move over to NBC, and many don’t think she’s even worth that considering her Fox replacement Tucker Carlson nearly doubled her ratings on Fox News after her departure.

Meanwhile, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid may also be on the chopping block.

“They haven’t renewed her contract. She’s been working without a contract for at least a month,” an insider told us.

An MSNBC spokesperson said Reid “is working under contract. And the network wants her to stay.”

A rep for NBC said, “The only thing Andy Lack is interested in ‘tilting toward’ is even more good journalism.”