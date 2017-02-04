*Iyanla Vanzant is catching serious heat for just trying to promote positivity. She took to Twitter to share her views on many of the issues plaguing today’s society.

Basically she’s saying that society’s ills such as racism, sexism, homophobia, and ageism don’t affect you unless you believe they do.

“Racism, sexism, homophobia, ageism have no power over you unless you believe they do.”

In another tweet, she added:

“The energy of dominant thoughts and words creates the conditions in our lives.”

Well, needless to say, a lot of folks ain’t believin’ what she’s believin’ and the blowback has not been kind:

@IyanlaVanzant what a crock of shit. — Kevin Brashear (@LacedupCavsfan) February 4, 2017

@IyanlaVanzant i bet this sounded better in your head pic.twitter.com/AVnDvlqrfl — waviest (@DimiTBH) February 4, 2017

@IyanlaVanzant shut up and read a book in stead of writing this bullshit pic.twitter.com/apLxGeGcmy — muse ⚡️ (@RoleModelMegan) February 4, 2017