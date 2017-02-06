*J.R. Smith says today (Feb 6) is “one of the greatest days of my life.”

The declaration captioned a photo that shows the Cleveland Cavaliers star holding his one-month old daughter, Dakota, who was born five months premature last month and weighed just one pound.

Last month, Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris, took to social media with an emotional plea for prayers. Today, Dakota made her Instagram debut snuggled tenderly against her daddy’s chest.

“Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong,” Smith wrote.

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

J.R. and Jewel share two other daughters, Demi and Peyton.