*The Oscars presenters list had expanded.

Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo and Dwayne Johnson join Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, John Cho, , Felicity Jones, Leslie Mann, Emma Stone and Charlize Theron in the third group of presenters announced Thursday for the 89th Academy Awards later this month.

They join previously announced presenters Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.

Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant) and Brie Larson (Room) who received lead actor and actress honors, respectively, and supporting actor winners Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) and Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) will present the Academy Awards to their successors.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony is set for February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ABC will carry the ceremony live.