*Sometimes we think Aunt Viv, umm, er, actress Janet Hubert just sits around waiting for a famous African American celeb to do or say something she doesn’t like so she pounce on ’em and go in for the kill, so to speak.

That brings us to her latest action. She’s going all in on Omarosa Manigault, who is now “Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison” in the Trump administration.

In any event, after seeing her on “The View” recently where she and Joy Behar mixed it up, Hubert, 60, decided she (Omarosa) needed a new name and went on social media to proclaim that she has decreed that henceforth and forever more Omarosa will be known as … “Nig*arosa!”

Oh my! We are speechless. Aunt Viv, how could you?!

In any event, here’s the story from Hubert:

READ RELATED STORY: OMAROSA: EVERY HATER ‘WILL HAVE TO BOW DOWN’ TO PRESIDENT TRUMP (WATCH)

There’s more news about Omarosa you might want to know about. The former “Apprentice” cast member was spotted wearing a boot following an injury last month, TMZ reported. She was seen leaving “The View” on Jan. 27 wearing the orthopedic boot — and a high heel on the other foot.

She was reportedly transported from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. in a government vehicle, according to the site.

You may recall that the combative former reality star was fired by Trump after nine weeks on the hit reality series, but that didn’t matter because she went on to be one of the most outspoken African-Americans in support of the new president during his White House campaign.

Would you believe that even though she’s working for Trump now, she actually first declared support for Hillary Clinton in 2014.

By the way, her job with the new administration is not her first brush with politics. Manigault, 42, previously held a role in the White House working for former Vice President Al Gore during former President Bill Clinton’s administration.