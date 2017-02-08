Singer Jason Derulo is super pissed at American Airlines because he was disrespected, caught a good cussing out by the pilot and for good measure confronted by a gaggle of cops. It was the result of a heated incident at Miami International Airport.

In an Instagram post, Derulo writes that he felt discriminated against while he and his friends were boarding the plane.

“I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but have still experienced racial discrimination today at Miami airport!!! Called 15 police officers on me as if I’m a criminal! It’s not ok that when you find out who I am the gears change! F— that!! I want answers,” he wrote.

The story goes that Derulo and his crew of 8 arrived at the airport for a flight to L.A. early this afternoon when they tried checking nearly 20 bags. That’s when the problems began. He claims he almost always flies American, but the AA staffer was rude and said he couldn’t check his bags.

TMZ, which reported the story first, says they called around and apparently Jason and crew may have arrived too late to check the bags, so a member of his team stayed behind and tried checking the bags on a later flight.

That’s when all hell broke loose. By this time, Jason and his team were on the plane and it had pulled away from the gate. His cellphone rang, and the guy he left with the bags said AA wanted to charge him $6k for the excess luggage. Jason was outraged and demanded that the plane go back to the gate so he could get off.

As you can expect, the pilot did not even remotely appreciate having to return to the gate and went off on him, and the cops were waiting as he got off.

Fortunately for him, he’s Jason Derulo and not just some random black guy or he’d be in jail. Let us remind you that those are HIS words, not ours because undoubtedly someone is reading this and saying, “who the hell is Jason Derulo?!”