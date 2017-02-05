*Jenifer Lewis, Brandy and Roz Ryan have been taking the Internet by storm with their viral songs on Instagram.

They’re original hit “In These Streets” has been deemed a bonafide classic, and now they’re hoping to top its success with a new smash that will be published on FIRST on HipHollywood.com.

While on the red carpet for the SAG Awards, Lewis revealed that the trio have been working on a new song. When asked for a snippet, she let loose…. take a look below.

Meanwhile, there’s a troubling, pearl-clutching video setting the internet on fire showing a man recording himself at what appears to be a funeral. Moments into the video he slaps the dead man laying in the casket and all hell can be heard breaking loose inside the church.

Peep the video above. Is this real or fake? Let us know in the comments.