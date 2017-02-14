*Jill Scott will make her Hollywood Bowl debut this summer when she joins the Robert Glasper Experiment on Aug. 16 for the 2017 Jazz at the Bowl summer series.

Herbie Hancock, the L.A. Phil’s creative chair for jazz, guides the concerts, which kick off on July 19.

In addition to Hancock himself with Kamasi Washington (Aug. 23), the lineup includes Andra Day, Leslie Odom Jr. and more in a salute to Ella Fitzgerald and Dizzy Gillespie (July 19), a tribute to Celia Cruz by Angelique Kidjo (Aug. 9), Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (Aug. 30) and a revisit of Quincy Jones’ seminal A&M jazz albums (Walking in Space, Gula Matari and Smackwater Jack) with Christian McBride, Dave Grusin, Lee Ritenour and Valerie Simpson (Sept. 6).

Capping the series on Sept. 13 is Steve Winwood and Mavis Staples.

The complete 2017 Jazz at the Bowl schedule, as well as ticket information, is available at www.HollywoodBowl.com.