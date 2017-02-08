*Three weeks after signing former rap rival Fat Joe to Roc Nation, Jay Z has brought another former nemesis into the family.
Dipset rapper Jim Jones has signed a management deal with Roc Nation, a source confirmed to Billboard. Under the pact, Roc will handle Jones’ music, fashion, acting and other ventures.
The Harlem artist and his fellow Diplomats members Cam’ron and Juelz Santana have beefed with Jay Z for over a decade, dating back to the early 2000s when Dipset was signed to Def Jam/Roc-a-Fella Records and the subsequent division between Roc co-founders Jay and Dame Dash.
Jones and Jay exchanged diss tracks several times over the years — most notably when Hov flipped Jones’ No. 5 Hot 100 hit “We Fly High” into “Brooklyn High” in 2006 — but the two have apparently settled their differences.
“As you get older you realize that most of your peers are either dead or in jail,” Jones said in a quote provided to Billboard. “The fact that we can move past the BS is a testimony [to] how much we have grown.”