*Three weeks after signing former rap rival Fat Joe to Roc Nation, Jay Z has brought another former nemesis into the family.

Dipset rapper Jim Jones has signed a management deal with Roc Nation, a source confirmed to Billboard. Under the pact, Roc will handle Jones’ music, fashion, acting and other ventures.

It’s a done deal… Jim Jones/Roc Nation. #rocnation #vamplife A photo posted by #NewRules (@mrvicmedina) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

The Harlem artist and his fellow Diplomats members Cam’ron and Juelz Santana have beefed with Jay Z for over a decade, dating back to the early 2000s when Dipset was signed to Def Jam/Roc-a-Fella Records and the subsequent division between Roc co-founders Jay and Dame Dash.

Jones and Jay exchanged diss tracks several times over the years — most notably when Hov flipped Jones’ No. 5 Hot 100 hit “We Fly High” into “Brooklyn High” in 2006 — but the two have apparently settled their differences.

“As you get older you realize that most of your peers are either dead or in jail,” Jones said in a quote provided to Billboard. “The fact that we can move past the BS is a testimony [to] how much we have grown.”