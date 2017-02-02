*Finally it looks like some justice is being meted out in the Joe McKnight murder case. Ronald Gasser, the man who shot and killed the former NFL running back, has been indicted for 2nd degree murder.

As we reported, Gasser, 55, was arrested on December 5 and booked for manslaughter following a road rage incident that led to the death of McKnight, who played in college for USC and in the pros for the NY Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, after further investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the D.A., a grand jury has hit Gasser with the more serious charge of 2nd degree murder, reports TMZ.

As a result of the indictment, the judge raised Gasser’s bond from $500K to $750k.

If convicted on the murder charge, Gasser faces life in prison.

Previously we reported …

*Former NFL running back Joe McKnight was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident in Terrytown, Louisiana, reports the Times-Picayune.

McKnight, a former USC star who most recently played for the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, was reportedly in a conflict at a highway intersection and trying to apologize to another man, who then shot him multiple times, according to an unnamed witness.

A witness told the Times-Picayune that the suspect shot McKnight, then stood over him and said “I told you don’t you f*** with me” before firing again.

The New Orleans native played for John Curtis Christian High School and was considered by some services as the top running back prospect in his class. After USC, he played professionally for the New York Jets, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2010, and Kansas City Chiefs.

A torn Achilles tendon in 2014 effectively ended his NFL career.