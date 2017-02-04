*Keanu Reeves is back again as John Wick for another round of an insane amount of gun fighting and muscle car driving. It’s safe to say the action in this film will keep you in your seat asking for more and more.

Director Chad Stahelski and Fight/Stunt Coordinator J.J. Perry add another chapter to his John Wick series with the follow up sequel “John Wick: Chapter 2” and this time it’s worldwide. Stahelski takes the story to Rome by expanding the idea of an assassin’s guild being in every major country.

The official meet up center for the hit man headquarters takes place in Rome where John Wick finds the world’s deadliest assassins. The conclusion of the first film showed Wick retiring from the assassin world. This second chapter takes place right after the crazy events of the first film and Wick is coming out of retirement for more killing. Now, Wick must face the repercussions of his actions in this second chapter.

Fans of the hit series film “Matrix” may be pleased after learning that Laurence Fishburne joins the cast as well as other names like Common (Barbershop 3) and Ruby Rose (Orange Is The New Black). Reeves and Fishburne had the media raving at the Los Angeles Premiere recently taking pictures on the “Black Carpet” calling it a Matrix reunion

“John Wick: Chapter 2” can now be seen in select theaters and will be released nationwide February 10, 2017.