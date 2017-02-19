*Singer Johnny Gill stopped by “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday and responded to Stacy Lattisaw‘s brother who blasted him for painting their mother as color struck in “The New Edition Story” that aired on BET.

“My mom don’t care bout what color Johnny Gill is!!!,” Jerry Lattisaw wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “If it wasn’t for her, he wouldn’t be in New Edition period!!! She basically got him his first record deal….by the way, Stacy husband is brownskin too!!! How they gon put my motha out there like that! 😂😂😂JG u still my brother tho!.”

Stacy, who is now a devout christian, also took to Facebook the morning after the biopic aired and said she was not going to “respond to the devil.”

“Reject foolish comments/condemnation but listen for the spirit of God. Know the difference so you can heed the Father’s voice and refuse the fools voice! Wisdom says do NOT respond to the devil.,,! Amen,” she wrote.

When a fan asked her about it on Twitter, Lattisaw replied, “Not at all. The truth will be revealed in time..!”

READ RELATED STORY: ‘The Real’: How ‘Black-ish’ Star Deon Cole Cuts A Bad Date Short (WATCH)

Well, during his interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Johnny responded to Jerry saying:

That was my truth and that was my story. Nobody gets to govern me to tell me to talk about my truth and my story. Whether you like it or whether you don’t – this had nothing to do with trying to make your mother look bad, make Stacy look bad…we’re talking about my journey.

Johnny added:

I hear what you’re trying to say to protect and defend your mom, but I think at the end of the day…29 million people know that your sister is still here and still alive and at the end of the day…I would suggest that you probably go somewhere and sit down and be happy.

And take your 15 minutes or 5 minutes…with that window open and see what you can do with it that might help your sister to maybe get her life and her career back on track.

Damn, Johnny!

Watch: